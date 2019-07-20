PENDLETON — The Patriot Trophy was won by Blue Mountain Electric during the Pendleton Fourth of July parade. The special award is given each year to the entry that most exemplifies patriotism and the parade’s theme, which this year was “Only in America.”
Other trophy winners were announced in numerous categories: Equestrian groups: Blue Mountain Riders and Los Vaqueros Del Valle; Equestrian royalty: Happy Canyon princesses; Horse and buggy/wagons: Beach Acres and Pendleton Round-Up Wagon Train; First responders/armed forces: Oregon National Guard and Pilot Rock Fire Department; Motorized/best club: Wal-Mart and Blue Mountain A’s; People with pets: Civil War Couple; Motorized judge’s choice: ZOM B 13; Bands: Round-Up Mounted Band and Pendleton High School Varsity Drum Line; Civic groups/service clubs: Umatilla County Republicans, Main Street Cowboys & Side Saddlers and Milton-Freewater Elks; Business/commercial: Willowbrook Terrace residents, Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery and 4 Gates; and Youth groups: Umatilla Tribal Youth Group and Scouts BSA Troop 700.
The parade was hosted by the Pendleton Let’er Buck Post 922. For more information, contact Fred Bradbury at fbradbury@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.