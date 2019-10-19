PENDLETON — An American white pelican landed recently at Blue Mountain Wildlife in Pendleton.
Director Lynn Tompkins said they weren’t sure how it got injured, but he came in with multiple wounds on his body and wings. In addition, Tompkins said she’s unsure how he ended up miles from the nearest water around John Day, where he was found.
“Bad weather and poor visibility may have been factors,” she said. “He was dehydrated, but doesn’t appear to have any broken bones. Hopefully, after a few days of supportive care and lots of fish, he will be ready to continue migrating.”
People are reminded about Blue Mountain Wildlife’s upcoming open house. The free, family-friendly event features tours of the facility, falconry demonstrations, live music, kids activities, refreshments and more.
The open house is Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1-4 p.m. at 71046 Appaloosa Lane, Pendleton.
Founded in 1990, the nonprofit organization has cared for more than 10,000 animals, primarily raptors. It also educates more than 10,000 local students and community members each year.
For more information, contact raptor@wtechlink.us, 541-278-0215 or visit www.bluemountainwildlife.org.
