Don Williams drove away with the Best of Show during the 2019 Blue Mountain Community College Cruisin’ for Scholarships Car Show. The award, presented in memory of Scott Waggoner by Mike Lapp and Javier A. Ingles, was for a 1959 Dodge Power Wagon Pickup.
Held May 11 on the college’s Pendleton campus, the event is in its seventh year. Coordinated by the BMCC Foundation, the car show raises money for the diesel technology program. It supports a scholarship fund, and provides assistance to students with the purchase of tools, books, tuition and living expenses.
The show — which included more than 100 entries from across Umatilla and Morrow counties as well as Baker City, La Grande, John Day Prineville, the Tri-Cities and Boise — raised about $15,300 for diesel technology scholarships. In addition, $960.11 was brought in through donut sales, the dunk tank and root beer floats for general scholarships; and about $1,400 was raised through the Pendleton Lions Club food booth. Other trophy winners included:
Best Ford Model T/A presented by Les Schwab Tire Center: 1930 Ford 4-door owned by Arthur J. Falk.
Best 4X4 presented by Pendleton Lions Club: 1975 Ford Ranger XLT owned by Jeff Norling.
Best Truck presented by Pendleton Lions Club: 1950 Chevrolet 3800 “ToolRat” Pickup owned by Rick Sandford.
Best Diesel Powered presented by VFW Let’er Buck Post 922: 1959 Dodge Power Wagon Pickup owned by Don Williams.
Best Motorcycle presented by Elkhorn Media Group: 2016 Harley Davidson Road King owned by Jeremy Pike.
Best Pre-War presented by Pendleton Air Museum: 1932 Ford Coupe owned by Vincent and Sheryl Payton.
Best Convertible presented by Hill Meat Company: 1957 Chevy Bel Air owned by Sally Schuh.
Best Muscle Car presented by Kenworth Sales Co: 1969 Chevy Camaro owned by Jim Cheney.
Best Race Car presented by Baxter Auto Parts: 1939 Chevy Coupe owned by Carol Rowbury.
Best Hot Rod presented by Robinson Rentals: 1934 International P10 owned by Alvin D. Brockett.
Best Sound System presented by Tammi Clark for KRBM Radio Broadcasting Alumni: 1995 Chevy Camaro owned by Troy McGee.
Best Work in Progress presented by North East Oregon Masonic Lodges: 1950 Chevy Pickup owned by Roman Olivera.
Best Paint Job presented by Tum-A-Lum Lumber: 1968 Ford Mustang owned by Bob Schilling.
Best Japanese Import presented by Rogers Toyota of Hermiston: 2011 Subaru WRX hatchback owned by Jesse Messenger.
Best European Import presented by Vision Source Pendleton: 1972 Triumph TR-G owned by Chris Roop.
Best 1950s presented by Wheatland Insurance Center: 1953 Hudson Super Wasp owned by Dustin Scott.
Best 1960s presented by Cascade Natural Gas: 1969 Oldsmobile Toronado owned by William Hickey.
Best 1970s presented by Tum-a-Lum Lumber: 1972 Chevy El Camino owned by Rick Vogel.
Best 1980s presented by Ashley Clark for BMCC ASG Alumni: 1981 Chevrolet Camaro owned by Jerry Matthews.
Best 1990s presented by Burns Mortuary of Hermiston: 1995 Chevy Camaro owned by Troy McGee.
Best Millennium presented by Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co.: 2005 Dodge Magnum owned by Mike Merrifield.
Lee Dicus Memorial President’s Choice presented by Lynn Stephens: 1929 Ford Model A Cabriolet owned by Jim Smootz.
Lee Eavenson Memorial People’s Choice presented by Bruce Kauss: 2014 Ford Mustang GT owned by Curtis McDougall.
Margaret Gianotti, executive director of the BMCC Foundation, expressed appreciation to those who contributed to the event’s success — including community volunteers, the Pendleton Lions Club, student volunteers, industry sponsors, BMCC diesel technology students and Jeremy Pike, BMCC diesel instructor.
Bonnie Day, BMCC’s grants manager, said diesel program students were impressed with the community’s response to the event. One student told Day, the car show was “the most love I’ve seen from any community.”
For more information about the BMCC Foundation, contact Gianotti at mgianotti@bluecc.edu, 541-278-5775 or search www.bluecc.edu.
