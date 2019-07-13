PENDLETON —Heidi Haug recently landed a paid internship with the Oregon East Symphony.
A student at Blue Mountain Community College, Haug is gaining valuable experience in nonprofit arts administration as well as grant writing and development. A violinist and symphony strings teacher, Haug also is part of the teaching staff for the Summer Strings Music Camp.
The position is paid in part with a grant from Altrusa International of Pendleton.
In addition to creating the next generation of musicians, the symphony is excited to provide support for career development.
For more information about the Oregon East Symphony, contact info@oregoneastsymphony.org, 541-276-0320 or visit www.oregoneastsymphony.org.
