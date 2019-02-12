The inaugural DHS Cabin Fever for Kids event drifted in just in time, offering a respite from being cooped up in the winter weather.
Coordinated by the Department of Human Services-Child Welfare, the event was held Feb. 9 at the Hermiston Christian School. Marvin Hamilton, a DHS certifier, said despite the looming snowstorm, a total of 140 foster parents, children and volunteers enjoyed the activities.
The free event was a group effort, Hamilton said. In addition to DHS staff, community partners, youth groups and foster parents helped in making Cabin Fever for Kids a success. Money for the event, Hamilton said, was provided by community partners, area businesses, donations and fundraisers, including a raffle for Brando, a spring horse, held this past summer.
The day’s activities included three educational booths manned by the OSU Extension Office, including James “Snake Guy” McKnight and his 4-and-one-half-foot python. Staff from the Hermiston Goodwill store tossed in some extra fun with a bean bag toss activity. Also, the 2019 Umatilla County Fair court — Nive Hamilton, 15, Kyleigh Sepulveda, 16, both of Hermiston, and Madison Pryor, 15, of Pendleton — wrangled in some fun.
Other activities provided by DHS included a bouncy house and face painting. Also, youth groups from Living Faith Church and The Country Church helped out. A 60-foot inflatable obstacle course sponsored by Tom Denchel Ford Country of Hermiston also was popular.
The Department of Human Services plans on organizing additional activities in the future for area foster children, as well as awareness and recruitment events. For information on how to get involved with upcoming events, contact Hamilton at 541-564-4484 or marvin.hamilton@dhsoha.state.or.us.
