HERMISTON — Several community partners teamed up with the Department of Human Services-Child Welfare program to offer indoor activities for area foster kids and their families.
Cabin Fever for Kids was held Feb. 15 at the Hermiston Christian Center & School. After the success of last year’s inaugural event, Marvin Hamilton, a DHS certifier, said word spread about Cabin Fever. This year’s event attracted even more people, with 185 participants who enjoyed food, fun, activities and games.
Donations from the community, Hamilton said, included a 60-foot portable obstacle course provided by Tom Denchel Auto Group’s Hermiston Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Also, Banner Bank made sure the little ones could hop into the fun with a bounce house. And a generous donation from Eastern Oregon Telecom covered costs for all the food. In addition, Heather Smith donated her time and her machine to make fresh cotton candy for the children.
Umatilla County Fair court princesses helped man a station, providing rides on a heavy-duty spring rocking horse. And DHS workers used their creativity in offering face painting. Also helping out were members of the Hermiston Christian Center & School youth group and The Country Church‘s fire starters youth group.
The event also featured an educational component with booths from the Oregon State University Extension Office, including James “Snake Guy” McKnight and a 5-foot python, as well as information about entomology and agriculture. Hamilton said additional Cabin Fever “stars” were local law enforcement officers, including personnel from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and Two Rivers Correctional Institution, as well as representatives from Hermiston, Pendleton, Umatilla and Echo/Stanfield police departments.
“The officers brought police cars, stickers and had a blast letting the children play in their police car,” Hamilton said.
The Department of Human Services has plans for additional activities in the future for area foster children, as well as awareness and recruitment events. To learn more about how to get involved, contact Hamilton at 541-564-4484 or marvin.hamilton@dhsoha.state.or.us.
