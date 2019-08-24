ATHENA — A pair of metal art projects were recently installed at Athena City Park.
The Umatilla County Cultural Coalition provided grant funding to the Athena Caledonian Games to create and install the pieces of work. Sue Friese, president of the Scottish heritage festival, said the designs were created by Michelle Kirby, an Athena artist. They feature the ever-present thistle, a national emblem of Scotland, she said. The creation and installation of the two metal art projects were done by Brian Freels of Freels Fabrications.
The pieces include the clan crest design, which is installed on the south end of the park’s pavilion building. Also, an archway welcomes guests as they walk into Athena City Park from the Fifth Street parking lot.
“It announces ‘Home of Caledonian,’ and indeed the original Umatilla County Caledonian Society Picnic and Games of 1899 were held in “Estes Grove,” thought to be near present day Athena City Park,” Friese said.
Caledonian, Friese said, is grateful to Freels and the Umatilla County Cultural Coalition for the sponsorship of the grant project, as well as the support of the city of Athena and the assistance of Athena City Crew. The projects were installed just prior to this year’s festival, held July 12-14.
For more about Athena Caledonian Games, contact Friese at 541-566-3880, athenacaledoniangames@gmail.com, visit www.athenacaledonian.org or search Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.