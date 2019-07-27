ATHENA — Final results are in for Athena Caledonian Games. A celebration of all things Scottish, the annual festival was held July 12-14 in Athena.
Piping competition: 2/4 March: Dan Dorsett, Davin Aycock, Meric Aycock; Strathspey/Reel: Davin Aycock, Meric Aycock, Dan Dorsett; Slow Air: John Blunt, Dan Dorsett; Piobaireachd: Dan Dorsett, Peter Elder; Piping Aggregate: Dan Dorsett.
Scottish Athletic Competition, Men A: Scott Hutchison, Alexander Jeffrey III, Evan Ruud; Men B: Justin Funderburk, Tyler Tompkins, Dan Gregory, Andrew Schibig, Daniel Keffer; Men C: Cory Swanson; Men Light: Billy Keeley, Chris Moore, Jacob LeBaron, Kage Moore; Men Novice: Seth Denton, Samuel Denton, Caleb Kraut, Duncan Willianson, Brent Leonhard; Masters Women 40: Angela Shelly, Gretchen Yoder; Women A: Aixa Owens, Orejeone Jeffrey, Katie Richardson; Women C: Hanna Lee, Niki Eberly, Danialle Homer, Caitlin Hearn; Women Novice: Matney Jamieson, Camille Tree, Rebecca Bruse, Bailey Adams, Joy Garcia; Masters Men 40+: Mark Wechter, Kyle Daley, Mike Lanegan, William Griffith, Les Wallace, Sean Pelfrey; Masters Men 50+: Kel Mulrey, Jer Hume.
Horseshoe Tournament, Saturday singles: Paula Powaukee, Kris Powaukee; Sunday doubles: Steve Bailey & Easton Powaukee, Brent Lane & Kris Powaukee.
Parade: Float, individual: Pendleton Air Museum, Inland Northwest Musicians, Athena Auto Parts; Band: Clan Macleay Pipe Band, Weston-McEwen Pipes and Drum; Marching Unit: Pendleton VFW Post 922; Cars/vehicles: Humbert Spit and Shine, Walla Walla Cruisers, Zimmerman’s Dodge Brothers 1915 car; Royal Court-riding: Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days, Milton-Freewater Pioneer Posse Queen and Court, Pendleton Round-Up Queen and Court; Royal Court-non-riding: Happy Canyon princesses, Umatilla County Fair court; Equestrian group: Pendleton Round-Up Pennant Riders; Clan: Clan Donald of Nampa, Idaho, Clan Turnbull of Pendleton, Clan Morrison of Lacey, Washington; Special/Novelty: Athena Clan of Mid-Columbia School of Highland Dance, Athena Pooper Scoopers, Main Street Cowboys; Service organization: Pendleton Shrine Club, Blue Mountain Shrine Club, Bank of Eastern Oregon.
For more information about Athena Caledonian Games, contact Sue Friese at athenacaledoniangames@gmail.com, 541-566-3880, visit www.athenacaledonian.org or search Facebook.
