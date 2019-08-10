ATHENA — The winners of several activities held during Athena Caledonian Games have been updated. Celebrating all things Scottish, the July 12-14 event was held in and around Athena City Park.
•Horseshoe tournament, Saturday singles: Kris Powaukee, Paula Powaukee.
•Piping competition: Suzie Reitz, chairman of Caledonian Piping Competition reported:
Grade 4, slow air: John Blunt of Spokane, who also won adult category, 2/4 march; Grade 2, Strathspey/Reel: Pendra Ogilvie of Pendleton, who also won Grade 2, Jig, the amateur-piobaireachd and the piping aggregate.
•Parade results, Bagpipe Band: Boise Highlanders; Business: Athena Auto Parts; Cars & Wheels, individual: “Dedicated to my Parents” by George White of Milton-Freewater; Cars & Wheels, group: Zimmerman Auto of Athena; Clan/clan association: Clan McBean of Milton-Freewater; Equestrian, group: Pendleton Round-Up directors; Equestrian, individual: Jill Perrine of Athena; Marching unit: Pendleton VFW Post 922; Non-profit/service group: Inland Northwest Musicians of Hermiston; Novelty award: 4-H Pooper Scoopers of Athena; Royal court, equestrian: Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days; Royal court, non-equestrian: Happy Canyon princesses; and the newly-established category, Uniquely Athena: Athena Public Library.
For more information about Athena Caledonian Games, contact president Sue Friese at athenacaledoniangames@gmail.com, 541-566-3880, search Facebook or visit www.athenacaledonian.org.
———
NOTE: Partial inaccurate information was previously submitted by Athena Caledonian Games organizers, which was published Saturday, July 27 on Page C2 of Your EO News, “Caledonian Games announces winners.”
