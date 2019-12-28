PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up’s Tough Enough To Wear Pink campaign recently provided $12,500 each to a pair of local cancer support organizations.
The St. Anthony Hospital Cancer Care Clinic and the Kickin’ Cancer New Beginnings program were presented the donations during a Dec. 16 presentation at the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame. Contributions came from sponsorships, TETWP merchandise sales, donations from spectators and volunteers, Justin Boots and Montana Silversmiths breast cancer jewelry raffle ticket sales, collector’s pin sales, tips donated by the Let ’er Buck Room and other Round-Up bar volunteers on TETWP day during Round-Up, and the Justin Boots Slack After Party the Tuesday of Round-Up week.
“The support we receive from the community year after year never ceases to amaze me,” said Casey White-Zollman, co- chair of the Round-Up’s TETWP campaign. “Seeing everyone come together in pink during Round-Up to show their support for cancer survivors and patients is so powerful.”
This high-profile event not only raises breast cancer awareness to the thousands of visitors who come to the Round-Up each year, but 100% of the proceeds stay within the Pendleton community, said White-Zollman in a press release. The two organizations benefiting from the TETWP campaign help local breast cancer patients from time of diagnosis through recovery.
The Kick’n Cancer program provides free massage, personal training and Pilates classes for recovering patients, while the St. Anthony Cancer Care Clinic provides breast prosthetics, mastectomy bras, post-op camisoles, lymphedema sleeves, pads and gloves, mastectomy swimwear, wigs, financial help and mileage reimbursement for cancer patients.
“TETWP wouldn’t be possible without the commitment from our sponsors, the Pendleton Round-Up, community members and our amazing volunteers,” said Jill Gregg, TETWP campaign co-chair. “We are very thankful for their continued support to make this event a success.”
The Round-Up’s TETWP campaign appreciates the support of its generous 2019 sponsors: Gold Level: Harold & Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation/Jordan Schnitzer, St. Anthony Hospital; Silver Level: East Oregonian, Elkhorn Media; Bronze Level: Justin Boots, Hermiston Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Rogers Toyota of Hermiston, Swire Coca-Cola, Dr. Robert Pratt, DMD, Grocery Outlet – Pendleton, Pendleton Hat Company; Pink Level: Altrusa International of Pendleton, The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, Montana Silversmiths, Wheatland Insurance and Columbia Bank.
The Pendleton Round-Up Association’s TETWP campaign will celebrate its milestone 15th year in 2020. If interested in serving as a 2020 TETWP sponsor, contact White-Zollman at cmwzollman@gmail.com or Gregg at jill.c.gregg@gmail.com.
