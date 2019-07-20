HERMISTON — James & Frances Kosko of Naches, Washington, drove away with the best of show with their 1936 Buick Business Coupe during the Cool Rides Car Show. The winner of the best of show home-built was Bill Stark of Hermiston with his 1947 Ford Coupe.
In its 24th year, the event was hosted by the Hermiston Classics Car Club July 13 at McKenzie Park in Hermiston. A total of 137 vehicles were on display.
Other awards included: People’s Choice: Robert Hartwig of Richland, 1956 Chevrolet Bel-Air Hard Top; Host Car winner: Jim Hampton of Hermiston (club vice president), 1964 Dodge Dart GT; Police Chief Award: Dennis Schopp of Pasco, 1941 Ford Pickup; Fire Chief Award: Jack & Judy Herrick of Kennewick, 1940 Chevrolet Master Deluxe; Motorcycle Award: Mike Gillow of Richland, 2019 Harley Davidson Ultra Limited; Import 1980 or newer: Rick Bell of Pasco, 1993 Nissan 3002X TT; Import 1979 or older: Lynn & Marlene Long of The Dalles, 1979 Mini Special; Truck 1960 or newer: Paul Rascon of Kennewick, 1970 Chevrolet C-10; 1959 or older: Cory McBee of Vancouver, 1954 Ford F-100; Car 2000 or newer: Mike Weddle of Kennewick, 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible; Car 1990-99: Walt Fendrich of Moses Lake, 1991 Ford Mustang GT; Car 1980-89: Jose Munoz of Kennewick, 1998 Pontiac Firebird; Car 1970-79: Chuck Overstreet of Pendleton, 1979 Camaro Z-28; Car 1960-69: Cary & Cynthia Sherrow of Hermiston, 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner; Car 1950-59: Dwayne Widener of Kennewick, 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air; Car 1940-49: Chip Chipman of Salem, 1941 Willys Coupe; Car 1939 or older: Doyce & Ruth Lockhart of Burbank, Washington, 1935 Ford 5 Window Coupe; Low Rider: Justin Stark of Hermiston, 1965 Volkswagen Bug; In Progress: Chuck Smith of Hermiston, 1972 Oldsmobile 442 W-30; Pedal Car: Archie Ball of Heppner, 1927 Jordan Pedal Car.
The Hermiston Classics Car Club meets the first Friday of each month — usually at Desert Lanes, 1545 N. First St. Also, during the summer months, group members hang out on Friday nights from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Les Schwab Tire Center, 830 N. First St.
For more information about the club, contact Lisa Sturgeon at 503-410-9906, hermistonclassicscarclub@gmail.com, visit www.hermistonclassicscarclub.com or search Facebook.
