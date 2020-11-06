HERMISTON — Arlene Burns, 92, the only surviving charter member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Our Lady of Angels Court #1692, was presented with her 65-year membership pin on Nov. 5 at her home in Hermiston.
Father Skip Thompson offered a special blessing prior to the group enjoying dessert to celebrate Burns' accomplishment.
The 65-year anniversary for the court was on April 17, 2020, but due to coronavirus safety precautions, Regent Kristi Smalley delayed the presentation of the milestone.
