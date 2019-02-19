Inclement weather didn’t dampen the spirits of those attending the Valentine Luncheon and Style Show Feb. 16 at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston.
A fundraiser for Catholic Daughters of the Americas Our Lady of Angels Court #1692, the annual event drew more than 150 people. Those in attendance enjoyed a meal prepared by members of the Catholic Daughters, under the guidance of co-chairs Leticia Little and Teddy Reynozo.
The lunch was followed by 48 models — ranging in age from 11 months to 84 years — who donned the latest fashions from Bealls, Maurice’s, Smitty’s Ace Hardware, Andee’s Boutique, Lucky Endz Gifts, LuLaRoe with Sarajane Gutierrez and the Good Shepherd Medical Center Auxiliary Gift Shop.
Regent Kristi Smalley provided narration and co-chair Sandi Rizk sent the models down the runway. In addition, Marti Plum served double duty by singing the national anthem and modeling.
A pair of members from Knights of Columbus Council #3999 added some extra fun to the event, Smalley said. In past years, babies and toddlers typically steal the show. However, Mark Gomolski and Kyran Miller hammed it up on the runway while modeling Carhartt clothing gear for bigger men, Smalley said.
The event netted $1,500, which will support the Marilyn Harris Memorial Scholarship Program. Money is awarded to a pair of local graduating seniors each spring during a Baccalaureate Mass at the Hermiston church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.