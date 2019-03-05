A friendly competition between employees at the Department of Human Services has proven that even a little change can make a big difference.
The Penny Wars Fundraiser included the collection of food items and change. While employees in the Aging and People with Disabilities department came out victorious, those in need in the community are the real winners. ADP won with 109,908 points for collecting 1,195 food items and $196.54 in cash.
Coming in second was the Child Welfare department with 599 food items and $185.81. The Self Sufficiency department came in third with 183 food items and $236.99.
“This started our as a small feat and turned into a battle that will be talked about for years to come,” said Nicole Depew, who helped organize the effort.
