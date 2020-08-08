PENDLETON — Col. David Doran, a member of the Oregon Army National Guard recently completed fellowships at MIT and Harvard University and also served as a strategic planner in the Chief’s Action Group within the CNGB staff at the Pentagon.
Doran is a 1992 graduate of Pendleton High School and 1994 graduate of Blue Mountain Community College. He served in Pendleton from 1991 to 2006 in various National Guard aviation units stationed at the Army Aviation Support Facility, in both UH-1 “Huey” and CH-47 “Chinook” helicopters. From 2003-06, he served as the Commander of Detachment 1, D Company, 113th Aviation, which deployed to Afghanistan in 2005-06.
Dorran currently is serving as the executive officer to the Chief of National Guard Bureau Gen. Daniel Hokanson,
David is the son of Dorene Doran and the late Daniel Doran of Pendleton. He currently lives in Warrenton, Virginia, with his wife of 20 years, Shauna, and his children, Connor, Colin, Tyler, Tristin and Colter. His oldest daughter, Teaghan, is a midshipman at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
