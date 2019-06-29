HERMISTON — Representatives from Hermiston/Pendleton Special Olympics Local Program #510 were all smiles recently.
Local program coordinator Angela Schneider, communications manager Kristi Smalley and athlete Daniel Tucker accepted a $5,000 CommuniCare Grant from the Hermiston High School CommuniCare Team. The April 18 presentation was held at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Mission.
In early February, Smalley was asked to present a funding proposal to the team of students for consideration. During a face-to-face interview during the latter part of February, Smalley was further questioned about the need for funding and how it would support athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The local Special Olympics representatives were thrilled to receive the entire amount requested. The local all-volunteer organization raises between $10,000 to $12,000 each year. The $5,000 grant, Smalley said, will go a long way to help ensure that local athletes are able to experience regional and statewide competitions across the state.
Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and competitions at no cost to athletes. In addition to encouraging physical fitness, Smalley said participating in Special Olympics assists with athletes with enhanced communication, increased emotional health, interpersonal skills and overall well-being.
For more information about the local Special Olympics program, contact Smalley at smalleys@eotnet.net, 541-571-0997 or Schneider at 541-314-0166.
