We would like to thank all of those who helped make the Rotary Youth Exchange Golf Tournament such a success. Even though it was cold, we had quite a few teams participate.
For over 75 years, students and host families have broadened their horizons through Rotary’s long-term and short-term Youth Exchange Programs. For more information, please visit the District Youth Exchange at www.youthexchange5100.org.
A very special thank you to our hole sponsors, team sponsors, teams and to our local businesses that donated prizes for this event. Your love for your community and children shows.
Thank you to Janet Williams, Christina Engelbrecht, Janci Spoo, Hermiston High School golf teams, Hermiston Rotary Exchange students for your help and to Big River Golf Course for your gracious hospitality.
We look forward to the next Youth Exchange Golf Tournament in 2020. Announcements will be sent out as soon as a date is chosen.
Sincerely,
Hermiston Rotary Club
