In 2018, a former East Oregonian paperboy, Devan Driskell, and I teamed up to make sure Pendleton would have a Fourth of July fireworks display. Through generous support of the community we were able to get enough donations to have the fireworks again.
There were too many donors to list but I would like to thank those who made contributions of $1,000 or more: Charles Rhode, Mr. and Mrs. Jake Cambier, Pendleton Round-Up Association, Happy Canyon, Arne Swanson, St. Anthony Hospital, Kimberly Herron and the Pendleton Rotary Club. In 2019, Pendleton Whisky Music Fest graciously sponsored the entire fireworks display!
In addition to those listed, I would also like to give special thanks to Hatley Construction, which provides the site for the display, and the Pendleton Fire Department and Pendleton Police Department, who take time to ensure everyone’s safety.
Through the Pendleton Rotary Foundation, we will continue to work with the generous sponsors throughout our community to once again provide an annual fireworks display in 2020. Again, our thanks to all of you!
Jerry Imsland
Pendleton
