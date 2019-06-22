PENDLETON — Several awards were presented to Altrusa International of Pendleton during the District 12 Altrusa Conference.
The Pendleton club hosted the event, which was held May 16-19 at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, Mission. Approximately 150 members — from across Oregon, Washington, Montana, Idaho and British Columbia — attended the event, including 40 Altrusans from Pendleton, said Darcey Ridgway of the Pendleton club.
Pendleton Altrusa walked away with first place with the Mamie L. Bass Service Award for its Feed the Child Program. The project sends bags of food home each Friday with Pendleton School District students in need. The effort provides nutrition for kids that might otherwise go hungry over the weekend. Pat McClintock, a Pendleton Altrusan who started the program, was recognized with the group’s most prestigious honor, the Gwladys Brewster Outstanding Altrusan Award.
The Pendleton club, which was chartered in 1938, provides support to a variety of projects. Club members donate their time, talents and resources as a service to the community.
For more information, contact altrusapend@gmail.com, visit www.districttwelve.altrusa.org, search Facebook or write
Altrusa International of Pendleton, P.O. Box 1735, Pendleton, OR 97801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.