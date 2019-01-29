Umapine resident Taylor Ann Skramstad will be officially crowned during the 2019 Miss Rodeo Oregon coronation.
The celebration, which also serves as a fundraiser, is Saturday, Feb. 9 at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event includes dinner, an auction and entertainment.
Advance tickets are $27, or $25 for visiting royalty. Tickets purchased at the door are $32. Also, Skramstad invites people to make donations for the silent or live auction. Money raised from the event helps in offsetting costs as Skramstad serves as Miss Rodeo Oregon and prepares to compete for Miss Rodeo America in December.
A 2013 graduate of Walla Walla High School, Skramstad has a business administration degree from Walla Walla Community College, where she also received her cosmetology schooling. She studied agricultural sciences at Eastern Oregon University and was recently accepted at Oregon State University. Skramstad is interested in pursuing a law degree and hopes to serve on the Oregon legislature to advocate for agriculture and Eastern Oregon.
For more information about the coronation event, to donate items for the auction or to purchase tickets, contact Skramstad at missrodeooregon2019@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/taylor.skramstad.
