ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Crimson & Black Choir from Milton-Freewater’s McLoughlin High School performed at Disney California Adventure Park June 15 in Anaheim, California.
Music teacher Melissa Cunnington said 25 students and 14 chaperones embarked on the trip to Southern California June 14-17. In addition to an enormous amount of fundraising projects, she said the group went through a rigorous selection process and pre-qualifying audition in order to be eligible to perform at the Disney park. Other area schools, Cunnington said, have experienced the honor as well — including Pendleton High School earlier this spring and Hermiston High School last year.
Jamie Brown, whose son and niece performed a duet together, said it was a memorable trip and experience for the students.
“We are so proud of these kids and their talents,” she said.
In addition to their performance, the entourage from Milton-Freewater participated in a recording session at Disneyland. Cunnington said it was a great opportunity for the students.
“They learned about the recording process and profession while recording their voices to a Disneyland movie scene,” she said. “It was amazing!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.