PENDLETON — Patrick Mills of Pendleton was recently honored with the Young Engineer of the Year Award by the Professional Engineers of Oregon. The award is presented annually to an engineer 35 years or younger who has demonstrated outstanding engineering.
Mills is a chemical engineer with the Energy & Environmental Sciences Program for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. A certified Project Management Professional, Mills works from the CTUIR Field Station, where he served as laboratory manager from 2015-18.
Mills’ current job duties include project management and research and development. Most recently, he began managing two Hanford Site projects funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.
Mills graduated from Oregon State University in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering with an option in nanotechnology. Also, he holds an Engineer in Training (EIT) certificate with the goal of becoming registered with the National Society of Professional Engineers.
Mills is the son of Randy and Sissy Mills of Burns. His father was born and raised in Hermiston, graduating from Hermiston High School in 1972.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.