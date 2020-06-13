HERMISTON — Robert Lee Davis of Hermiston was sworn in Thursday, June 4, as the new post commander for Hermiston’s VFW Desert Post 4750.
The other officers that took their oaths were Rob Lovett, doing double duty as both the quartermaster and chaplain, and Dennis Aiken, who will be both the post adjutant and senior vice commander. The new leadership team conceived of the plan to assume the duties of leadership just moments before the April 2 elections, causing the predictable uproar that left the longtime outgoing post commander, Ron Jardine, at times having the Devil’s own time trying to suppress both frustrations and outright laughter. In the end, the ceremony went on without further ado.
Robert Davis’ calm and accepting presenting persona garnered him the top spot as a valuable asset as the new team works to return the post to both its original intent of serving the needs of existing members and to begin to solve the problem of recruiting the younger veterans. Also very high on the list of things to be done is community outreach in general, such as inviting the Red Cross to have a blood drive at the post, and all-veteran outreach, such as the All-Vet Swap Meet the last weekend of July. One of the post’s younger members also wants to expand the gun and hunting safety program, and the post is looking into supporting young people on other ventures, such as the FFA. Suggestions are certainly welcomed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.