HERMISTON — A pair of local families were the recipients of a labor of love in the form of heavy-duty spring horses.
The rocking horses were created by Marvin Hamilton and Jason Bremner, both of the Department of Human Services Child Welfare program; Bremner’s son, Gavin Payne; and Lani Hamilton and Tile Poumele, members of the Firestarter Youth Group from The County Church in Hermiston. In addition, parts were donated by the Hermiston Goodwill store.
On Sept. 16, Judge Eva Temple drew the two winners, which included Jessica Moreno, who planned to present the Princess Unicorn Pony to her daughter, Paloma Contreras, for her birthday. The Mini Mustang Pony was taken home by the Al and Michelle Davis family, who have three sons who will enjoy it.
Hamilton said the raffle garnered a total of $640. The money will be used for the “Foster Child Cabin Fever Event,” which will be held this winter. The February event, he said, will be bigger and better than the one held in 2019 — thanks to the generous support from the community.
“DHS would like to thank its local Morrow and Umatilla county community for your continued support,” Hamilton said. “Thank you for supporting your local children when there is a need.”
Anyone interested in providing support or volunteer during the Feb. 15, 2020, event is encouraged to contact Hamilton at 541-564-4484 or marvin.hamilton@dhsoha.state.or.us.
