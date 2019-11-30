PENDLETON — Dispatcher Hannah Foster of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a letter of commendation for her response to an Aug. 4 emergency call.
In the letter, which was signed by Sgt. Eva Van Beek, Capt. Kathy Lieuallen, Sheriff Terry Rowan and Undersheriff Jim Littlefield, Foster was recognized for her actions in taking a call from a man that was having trouble breathing. The patient expressed his appreciation for Foster’s kind and caring assistance — saying he was grateful she was there in his time of need — to both emergency room personnel at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston and the ambulance team that transported him to a facility in the Tri-Cities.
“Your actions very much deserve to be commended!” the letter stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.