PENDLETON — A visitor from outside the area expressed appreciation for the response from Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office employee Eva Van Beek.
An emergency dispatcher, Van Beek was on the other end of the line when “Mrs. H” called 911 on Sept. 28 while staying at the Pendleton Red Lion. With her husband in the midst of a medical emergency, she was calmed by the professionalism and compassion exhibited by Van Beek. The woman sent an email to the UCSO, which led to Capt. Kathy Lieuallen publicly acknowledging Van Beek’s service.
In addition, “Mrs. H” was concerned about her companion animal during the emergency. She was pleasantly surprised when the EMT said she could bring her dog in the ambulance. While her husband has a long road of recovery ahead of him, she said the situation was less stressful because of the actions and concern by local emergency personnel.
