Lt. Col. David Doran, a member of the Oregon Army National Guard, is currently serving as a fellow at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
He will complete the program in June, and then will serve as a strategic planner in the Chief's Action Group within the chief of National Guard bureau's staff at the Pentagon.
Doran graduated from Pendleton High School in 1992 and Blue Mountain Community College in 1994. He served in Pendleton from 1991 to 2006 in various Oregon Army National Guard aviation units stationed at the Army Aviation Support Facility, in both UH-1 “Huey” and CH-47 “Chinook” helicopters. He served as the commander of Detachment 1, D Company, 113th Aviation, which deployed to Afghanistan in 2005-06.
He currently lives in Warrenton, Virginia, with his wife of 19 years, Shauna, and his six children, Teaghan, Connor, Colin, Tyler, Tristin and Colter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.