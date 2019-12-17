PENDLETON — The Pendleton Downtown Association’s Downtown Banner Project has been revived through the support of local members and community partners.
PDA Executive Director Wesley Murack said the Pendleton Walmart and store manager Shawna Nulf awarded the downtown group a $1,500 grant to cover some of the cost for printing newly designed banners. The banner project, Murack said, will grow to include directions for public parking, visitor facilities, promotion of events and merchant advertising.
“One goal is to have these banners rotating throughout the year to highlight special events, festivals, and promotions coming to our community,” he said.
PDA President Angela Thompson shared that the community driven project is largely volunteer based. Design committee chair Carol Hanks, of Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., said the idea behind the banners is to present Pendleton’s best face for residents and tourists.
“Our community is home to some truly amazing people and we want our downtown to reflect the character of our residents,” Hanks said. “This is one of the beginning steps to get us there.”
Other community partners that have stepped up to support the program are the Pendleton Round-Up Association and the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce. Also, Master Printers created what Murack called, “top notch designs” and he’s excited to see the finished products when they are printed by Pendleton’s Creative Signs.
For more about the Pendleton Downtown Association, contact Murack at wmurack@pendletondowntown.org, 541-304-3912 or visit www.Pendletondowntown.org.
