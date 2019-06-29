HERMISTON — The inaugural Duck Race, coordinated by Hermiston Leadership Class #22, raised $17,064.33 for Made to Thrive.
The Hermiston-based nonprofit organization aims to stop the cycle of child abuse, neglect and poverty by providing access to adventure activities, sports, music and the arts to vulnerable youths. Made to Thrive serves more than 200 youths annually, ranging in age from 3-19.
The overall winner of the June 1 Duck Race, which was held at Riverfront Park, was Kristy Sparks, who won $1,000 cash. Other winners included Levi Hayden (TV), Clarabelle Pollock (bike and pool gift certificate), Sandy Obrist (wine basket), Craig Kopta (wine basket) and Bonnie Luisi (fan, bowling gift certificate and Delish gift certificate).
Event title sponsors include Umatilla Electric Cooperative, Atkinson Staffing, Rogers Toyota and Perennial Power/PacificCorp. Other event sponsors were Elmers Irrigation, Corteva Agriscience, Honda Yamaha Cycletown, Knerr Construction, Goodwill, Purswell Pump, Boardman Foods and Nelson Roofing.
With such a successful inaugural event, plans are underway for the 2020 Duck Race. For more information or to become a sponsor, contact Made to Thrive at 541-289-2343. Also, financial donations can be made at www.madetothrive.org or mailed to Made to Thrive, P.O. Box 684, Hermiston OR 97838.
