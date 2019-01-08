The spirit of giving was alive and well during the holiday season in Echo.
The city of Echo and the Echo Booster Club expressed appreciation to all those who donated their time, money and presents to help brighten the holiday season for those in need in the community.
Those donating to the Giving Tree included Kim & Jay Bales, John Cox family, Todd & Mary Dinbat, Ed & Tara Longhorn, Alfred & Janice Scott, Emily & Casey Spike, Larry & Bethany Woodall and Chris & Jan Zita.
Cash donations were received by Ryan Morris ($10), Ron & Vicki Ranger ($20), Cindy McAuslan, Pat & Janet Wood ($25), Karen & Doyle Beacham ($28), anonymous ($45), Anita Dorn, Echo Community Church ($50), Diane Berry, Melvin & Barbara Wagner, Richard & Sue Winter ($100) and Pacific Power & Light ($500). In addition, several individuals donated a total of $900 to go towards utility bills for people in need.
And, other miscellaneous gifts included coats from Sarah & Will Anderson, toys from the Echo School District staff, toys (and volunteer time) from Janie Enright, coats and clothes by Joe & Mary Middleton, a carload of toys from the NE Oregon 4 Wheelers Club, toys from RDO John Deere and SS Equipment, and handmade quilts from Janice Schulze.
And, among volunteers, who helped wrap and/or deliver gifts were Gene & Jeanie Hampton, Ron Hinkle, Robert Lowrance, Samantha Lowrance and Buster McClinton. Also, volunteers from the Stanfield Police Department and Echo volunteer firefighters assisted with deliveries.
