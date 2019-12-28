ECHO — Members of the Echo Heritage Association recently received a grant from the Pacific Power Foundation.
Lori Wyman, regional business manager for Pacific Power, delivered a check for $1,030, which will be used for restoration of a neck stole that has been a part of St. Peter’s Church in Echo for decades.
The neck stole is one of several items being restored as part of a current project of the EHA to restore interior properties. The items, said Michael Duffy in a press release, are unique to Echo’s old church. Some of the pieces, he said, have been a part of St Peter’s since the early 1900s.
The stole will be restored by Kate and Mitch Powell of MPF Conservation of Portland. MPF is widely renowned for their expertise and exceptional attention to detail when restoring historical items, Duffy said.
Echo Heritage Association was established in the fall of 2018. The EHA’s mission is “to preserve the history of Echo by restoring, preserving and enhancing the Echo St. Peter’s Church for the benefit of future generations and to create a business model dedicated to sustaining its preservation and use.” For more about the Echo Heritage Association, visit www.echoheritage.org.
The Pacific Power Foundation was created in 1988 by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 1.8 million customers in six Western states. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net/foundation.
