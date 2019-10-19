YEON Echo reunion

Pictured left to right: (front) Pat Fisher, David Stockard, John McCord, Jerry Roberts, Doug Hale and Alvin Umphfres, (middle) Millie Bowman White, Donna McAtee Bradbury and Sylvia Billing, (back) Sam Haines, Vickie Murray May, Cindy Williams Lucas, Bruce Wattenburger, Donna Baggerly Bowman, Fred Davis, Diane Schultze Wilson, George Koffler, Edith Tefft Roberts and Janet Williams Henderson.

 Contributed photo

Alumni of Echo High School recently gathered for a reunion. The classes of 1969 and 1970 met together on Sept. 21-22 to reconnect, reminisce and celebrate.

