Teresa Moncrief was recently installed as president of Hermiston Emblem Club #215 for 2019-20. The Hermiston woman also will take care of press duties for the organization.
Overseeing the recent installation ceremony were Coyla Bedord, supreme deputy and past state president; and Donna Laurence, past state marshal and past state president. Others installed include Michele Dickmeier, serving as pro-tem stand-in; Maxine Rice, financial secretary; Sheryl Goin, chairwoman of trustees; Carol Goin, recording secretary and corresponding secretary; Serena MacPherson, treasurer; Angel Smith, vice president and organist; Nancy Brown, chaplain; Marge Feyder, second trustee; and Lil Smith, historian. In addition, Bedord was installed as guard and first trustee and Laurence as marshal.
Emblem Club members are recognized for charity work in their communities, scholarships they provide, their dedication to patriotism, and their support of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and our country’s veterans. For more information about the Hermiston Emblem Club, call Moncrief at 541-564-0887.
