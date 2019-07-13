TOLLGATE — During a day trip to Jubilee Lake this past weekend, the Wiseman family of Pendleton saw everyone and their dog enjoying the nice weather while participating in outdoor fun.
Noemi Wiseman was especially delighted to see a young lady rowing a two-person raft with her dog. In addition to enjoying a picnic, the Wisemans hiked on trails around the lake and soaked in the summer sunshine.
Located in the Umatilla National Forest, Jubilee Lake offers camping and a day-use area, including fishing and swimming. It’s located about 12 miles northeast of Tollgate.
There is a $3 vehicle fee per day. Summer camping fees range from $17-$24. For more information, search www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/umatilla/recreation.
