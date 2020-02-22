SILETZ — Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution was among the organizations to receive a donation from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund.
The $500 will be used for a powwow to provide food and supplies for adults in custody and attending guests at the Pendleton prison.
In all, the tribe disbursed more than $200,000 as part of its Feb. 7 quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.
The next deadline to submit applications for money from the charitable fund is March 2. Eligibility is limited to two categories:
•Entities and activities located in the Siletz Tribe’s 11-county service area (Lincoln, Tillamook, Linn, Lane, Benton, Polk, Yamhill, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties)
•Native American entities and activities located anywhere in the United States
Applications and requirements can be obtained at ctsi.nsn.us/charitable-contribution-fund; by calling 800-922-1399, extension 1227, or 541-444-8227; or by mailing Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, P.O. Box 549, Siletz, OR 97380. Applications can be submitted via e-mail at stccf@live.com.
