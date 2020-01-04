PENDLETON — A tropical theme was featured as the Eastern Oregon Philippine American Community held its annual Christmas celebration.
In addition to colorful Hawaiian outfits, Noemi Wiseman, the group’s president, said the festive party was filled with food and fun. Those in attendance participated in parlor games, raffle drawings and a photo booth.
Wiseman said everyone enjoyed the entertainment, which included a pair of Hawaiian dances. Grace Magallanes presented a He Mele No Lilo dance and the Little Brown Girl dance featured Tiffany Wiseman, Tesla Williams, Brandy Coleman, Miranda Leonard, Sophie Rock and Miracle Edmiston. Also, Christmas carols were played on violin and piano by Miranda Leonard, Tiffany Wiseman, Tesla Williams and Brandy Coleman.
On behalf of the Eastern Oregon Philippine American Community, Wiseman expressed appreciation to several local businesses who provided support that contributed to the event’s success: Elvis’ Bar & Grill, Golden Fountain, 40 Taps, Big John’s Pizza, Joe’s Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, Mai Nails, Shari’s Cafe & Pies, Denny’s, Wildhorse Resort & Casino and Leyte Oriental Store (Richland).
The group, Wiseman said, is looking forward to more exciting events that 2020 will bring. For more information about EOPAC, contact Wiseman at noemiventurina@yahoo.com.
