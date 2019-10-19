LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University students participated in a Volunteer Stewardship Project in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
The university’s Outdoor Adventure Program coordinated the Oct. 12-13 trip in collaboration with the Wallowa Mountains Hells Canyon Trails Association. Students worked to clean up and renovate the Lick Creek Forest Service Guard Station.
“The goal is to expose students to nonprofit and collaborative organizations that are doing good, boots-on-the-ground kind of work,” said Michael Hatch, OAP director.
In conjunction with a one-credit class, the project is part of Hatch’s vision for students to get involved in land conservation and stewardship.
The premise of the course is to provide a project for students to engage in community service. Students who aren’t taking the class were invited to participate as volunteers.
For more information about the Outdoor Adventure Program, contact outdoor@eou.edu or 541-962-3621.
