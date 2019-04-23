Larry Glaze, director of operations and facilities for the InterMountain Education Service District, was recently recognized with a PACE Award as an “outstanding individual.”
The award recognizes significant contributions made in 2018 to the Property and Casualty Coverage for Education (PACE) program. Glaze has developed a comprehensive safety and facilities program, received radon training, improved energy efficiency and developed a five-year maintenance plan.
Glaze was honored April 18 during a PACE Day event in Salem. Others receiving recognition included the Tigard-Tualatin School District for developing increased security and Gail Lockard of the Oregon City School District for creating a culture of safety.
“Nothing is more important to us than getting every child and every employee home safe, every day,” said Dave Harvey, PACE administrator. “That requires a lot of planning from our members, and through the PACE Awards we can thank them for their hard work.”
For more information, call the Oregon School Boards Association at 503-588-2800.
