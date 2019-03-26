Ferndale Elementary School recently received an Oregon Department of Education award.
The Milton-Freewater school was recognized with the Carmen West Memorial Award for Excellence in Education for English Learner (EL) students — in the category of Outstanding on Track to English Proficiency for Elementary Level. The award was presented March 15 at the COSA: EL Alliance Conference in Eugene.
Two-year trend data for ELPA21 was used to determine recognition, said Michele Madril in a press release from the InterMountain Education Service District. ELPA21 is a group of states that designed and developed an assessment system for English Language learners. The system is based on the English Language Proficiency Standards and addresses the language demands needed to reach college and career readiness.
Ferndale made great gains for English learners in the area of English proficiency, Madril said. The percentage of students who showed proficiency on the ELPA21 at Ferndale for the 2016-17 school year was 30 percent and the 2017-18 percentage was 23.
“We are pleased that the hard work of the teachers and staff at Ferndale on behalf of our English learner students has been recognized by the state,” said Rob Clark, Milton-Freewater Unified School District superintendent.
Ferndale Elementary is not in operation this year, as it is being re-furbished to serve fourth and fifth grade students for the 2019-20 school year, Madril said.
