PENDLETON — The Betty Feves Memorial Gallery at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton recently received a $2,000 grant from the Pendleton High School CommuniCare Club to support arts education programming, boosting the quality and capacity of the gallery’s outreach.
“This grant will allow us to purchase quality art supplies for use during K-12 field trips and BMCC student and community events, which will improve the educational experience for students through engagement in hands-on art activities at the gallery,” said Lori Sams, Feves Gallery director.
Pendleton High School’s CommuniCare Club chose to support the arts and environmental stewardship this year. The Feves Gallery is one of six awardees.
The Betty Feves Memorial Gallery is a nonprofit exhibit space connecting emerging and established artists and their work with students, staff and the general public in Eastern Oregon. The Feves Gallery presents six art shows during the school year featuring regional and national artists, student and faculty work, group shows, and traveling shows from state and federal exhibits. Field trips are offered at no charge for regional K-12 schools and homeschool groups.
For more information, contact Sams at 541-278-5952.
