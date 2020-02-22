SALEM — Austin Fields, of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, recently completed a course with the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
Fields and fellow classmates in Basic Corrections Local #BCL040 participated in a graduation ceremony Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Oregon Public Safety Academy, 4190 Aumsville Highway S.E., Salem. Capt. Clint Riley, of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, served as the guest speaker.
The six-week course included such topics as problem solving, ethics and professionalism, cultural awareness and diversity, basic security principles, report writing and inmate supervision.
The academy oversees training and certification of more than 40,000 city, tribal, county and state law enforcement officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, fire service personnel, telecommunicators, emergency medical dispatchers and private security providers. For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst.
