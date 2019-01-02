The Eastern Oregon Philippine American Community ended 2018 with a fun-filled Christmas celebration.
Noemi Wiseman, the group’s president, said the gathering featured a 1920s dress-up theme. The food was abundant food and the event included games, raffle drawings and photo shoots. In addition, several trophies won by the group during the Dress Up Parade were on display.
“The group continues to embrace their Philippine culture and is proud to share with their families and friends,” Wiseman said.
Also, Wiseman said the group extended their gratitude to several local businesses for their generosity, including Elvis’ Bar and Grill, Shari’s Cafe & Pies, Golden Fountain, Denny’s Restaurant, 40 Taps and McDonald’s. “Maligayang Pasko at Manigong Bagong Taon” (translation: Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year).
For more about the group, contact Wiseman at noemiventurina@yahoo.com.
