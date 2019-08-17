PENDLETON — Food and fun was plentiful during the Eastern Oregon Philippine American Community family picnic.
Held Aug. 3 at Pendleton’s Community Park, EOPAC president Noemi Wiseman said the annual gathering is always enjoyable. In addition to an abundance of food, Wiseman said those in attendance participated in conversation, outdoor activities and parlor games.
“It is always a great get-together as it continues to bind members of the group as well as their supportive families and friends,” she said. “Back home we do have close family ties.”
For more about EOPAC, contact Wiseman at noemiventurina@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.