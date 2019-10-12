BOARDMAN — Those receiving services from first responders served by Boardman Rural Fire Protection will benefit from new equipment recently obtained.
Capt. Adam Cole said the department is the proud recipient of four Lucas 3 CPR Compression Units. The equipment assists first responders during cardiac events when chest compressions are needed. CPR chest compression units, Cole said, deliver consistent chest compressions under difficult conditions and for extended periods of time.
The purchase was made possible with support from AWS InCommunities, a program with Amazon Web Services Infrastructure, which focuses on community stewardship where the company built its cloud.
On behalf of the Boardman Fire District, Cole expressed appreciation to the Port of Morrow for assisting in the process of receiving the grant.
For more information, contact Cole at 541-481-3473 or acole@boardmanfd.com.
