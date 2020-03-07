PENDLETON — The community continues to reach out to help area flood victims, including providing firewood for residents of Riverview Mobile Home Estates.
Members of Boy Scout Troop 700 recently assisted Jack Remillard in loading 3.5 cords of split wood to deliver to those in need at the mobile home park. Most of the wood, Remillard said, was donated by the Pendleton First Presbyterian Church.
He expressed appreciation to the church and Scout Troop for their labor of love, saying the Scouts were a joy to work with. Remillard said the donations were well received and he could see the gratitude on people’s faces who received wood. Also, Remillard encouraged others to continue to reach out and provide assistance to those impacted by the flooding.
“There is still much to do at the trailer court, so if you have some time, please offer some help — they need it desperately,” he said.
A Facebook page has been set up to help disseminate information in the community about ways to help others or specific offers of assistance. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/2020pendletonflood.
