GRANT COUNTY — United States Forest Service personnel taught day-long workshops on wildlife, archaeology and Global Positioning System (GPS) navigation during an annual 4-H camp in the Malheur National Forest.
The event was held during the week of July 29 at Lake Creek Youth Organizational Camp in Logan Valley, said Shawna Clark, public affairs specialist with the USFS. The weeklong camp included 86 youth participants, which included fourth- through sixth-grade campers and high school-aged camp counselors.
Campers learned about wildlife found locally on the Malheur National Forest and the important role each species plays in natural and healthy communities. They observed wildlife with binoculars and built nests with found materials. Participants also learned about archaeological fieldwork and the tools archaeologists use to study history.
Geocaching offered an outdoor treasure hunting game using GPS-enabled devices. Youths learned how a GPS device calculates its location on the earth’s surface using GPS satellites and how to operate a GPS device. Campers navigated to a specific set of GPS coordinates and then attempted to find the geocache hidden at that location. There were a total of six geocaches, with each containing a puzzle piece that would be solved at the conclusion of the course.
For more information about programs with the forest service, contact Clark at 541-575-3008, shawna.clark@usda.gov or visit www.fs.fed.us.
