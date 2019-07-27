HERMISTON — A highlight of the summer for area foster children is the annual Department of Human Services pool party.
In addition to swimming, the July 12 event included a diving contest and barbecue dinner. And representatives from Oregon State University’s Food Hero program offered samples of cowboy salad and organized games for children who could not swim.
Elmer’s Irrigation donated the money for the cost of renting the Hermiston Family Aquatic Center. The Hermiston Kiwanis Club helped in serving the meal as well as donating hamburgers and hot dogs. Also, Home Depot provided charcoal briquettes to cook the food and Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center donated ice to keep beverages cold.
“The community support that comes together to make this event happen every year for the foster children is nothing short of amazing,” said Marvin Hamilton, a DHS certifier.
Other donations came from Hamilton and Jason Bremner, who manned the grill and created trophies from materials provided by Home Depot; the Hermiston Goodwill store, who donated gold trophy cups; Chet Hall, who gave some smaller trophies; and R&R Engraving & Sports Trophies, who provided nameplates. The Umatilla County Fair princesses assisted as guest judges for the diving contest.
Hamilton said the annual pool party has been a splashing success since 2005.
The Department of Human Services regularly organizes activities for area foster children, as well as awareness and recruitment events. For information on how to get involved with upcoming events, contact Hamilton at 541-564-4484 or marvin.hamilton@dhsoha.state.or.us.
