HERMISTON — The sixth annual Diaper Dash was deemed a success. Developed as a ministry by the Hermiston Church of the Nazarene to help people meet basic needs, organizers requested a package of diapers as an entry fee.
The March 7 event included 150 participants. Runners and walkers donated more than 13,000 diapers and 3,100 wipes. Items collected will be distributed throughout the year in the community, including to agencies as well as families, single parents and teen moms in need.
For more information, visit www.hermistonnazarene.org.
