I would like to thank Affordable Family Eyewear for their incredible support of Fuzz Ball Animal Rescue. They not only donate financially, but also food and supplies. They hold fundraisers, donate services to fundraisers and foster animals.
Marcia and Allan (Lambert) are amazing people. (Note: Affordable Family Eyewear recently moved to a new, larger location at 298 E. Gladys Ave., just down the street from the Hermiston Public Library).
Robin Barker
Fuzz Ball Animal Rescue
