A royal gathering was held recently during the Dirt Dabblers Garden Club’s Feb. 18 meeting.
The luncheon meeting also served as a celebration of the group’s past presidents. Past presidents in attendance included Elinor Alkio, who served from 1953-54, Connie Ball, Joey Bechtel, Beth Hegge, Jo Manny, Dee St. Romain and Peggy Wallis. Each of the women received a gift thanking them for their years of service.
The gardening enthusiasts meet monthly in Pendleton. For more information about the club, contact Bechtel at bjoey06@msn.com.
